Smith County commissioners appoint interim Pct. 5 constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Wesley Hicks as interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable.

Hicks was recommended last week by outgoing Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, who is leaving to take a school district police chief job. Hicks currently works under McClenny.

Hicks’ appointment is effective Oct. 6, 2022.

