Smith County commissioners appoint interim Pct. 5 constable

Deputy Wesley Hicks
Deputy Wesley Hicks((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Wesley Hicks as interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable.

Hicks was recommended last week by outgoing Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, who is leaving to take a school district police chief job. Hicks currently works under McClenny.

Hicks’ appointment is effective Oct. 6, 2022.

