Smith County commissioners appoint interim Pct. 5 constable
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Wesley Hicks as interim Smith County Pct. 5 constable.
Hicks was recommended last week by outgoing Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny, who is leaving to take a school district police chief job. Hicks currently works under McClenny.
Hicks’ appointment is effective Oct. 6, 2022.
