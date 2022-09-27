Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sabine County issues burn ban Tuesday

Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Due to lack of rain, an East Texas county has issued a burn ban Tuesday.

Sabine County, according to the county’s website, has reinstated their burn ban as of Tuesday. In the Milam area of the county on Tuesday, a grass fire burned two buildings.

If you are unsure whether your county is under a burn ban, call your local fire department.

Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
