Sabine County issues burn ban Tuesday

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Due to lack of rain, an East Texas county has issued a burn ban Tuesday.

Sabine County, according to the county’s website, has reinstated their burn ban as of Tuesday. In the Milam area of the county on Tuesday, a grass fire burned two buildings.

If you are unsure whether your county is under a burn ban, call your local fire department.

