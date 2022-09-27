Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fall-Like Mornings...Mild/Warm Afternoons
Cool mornings, Mild/Warm afternoons and no rain likely. Lots of sunshine as well.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Over the next week, we are anticipating full sunshine... cool mornings... mild/warm afternoons... and no rain. Lows should stay in the 50s and highs in the 80s, until Monday of next week when we venture back into the lower 90s. NE wind through Saturday, then shifting more out of the SE to South on Sunday and Monday. We should, then, see an increase in humidity, but not until them. Hurricane Ian will play a major role in the weather for the state of Florida over the next several days and Ian will have no impact on East Texas at all. At this time, Ian is expected to move inland south of Cedar Key, Florida, and just north of Tampa, Thursday Night as a Category 1 or 2 Hurricane. Ian is expected to become a Major Hurricane (Cat 3 or higher) near sunrise tomorrow morning over far western Cuba. A rapid intensification to a Category 4 hurricane is then expected as it moves just offshore of the west coast of Florida. More to come on Hurricane Ian.

