By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are much cooler this morning, dropping into the 50s.  It’ll be another nice, sunny day with high temperatures only reaching the mid 80s this afternoon.  Quiet weather continues this week.  Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, but another cold front arrives Thursday.  Unfortunately, no rain with this front, but it does provide a reinforcing shot of cool air, so temperatures will stay in the 80s all week long.  Sunny and beginning to warm slightly through the weekend and into early next week.

