GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Premix-Marbletite General Manager Michael Venturelli about their groundbreaking for their manufacturing plant being built in Gladewater.

The plant will make pool plaster, stucco and roof tile and will employ seven people when phase one is finished in January.

