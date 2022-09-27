Man suffers life-threatening injuries after Nacogdoches shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police report a shooting occurred Monday night that left one man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Community Grocery Rd. and found the adult male victim in a parked vehicle.

The victim was transported by EMS to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and was later flown to another hospital due to the serious nature of his injuries, according to police.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

