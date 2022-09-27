Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday.
Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him.
At the time of the crash, the immediate area was dark, according to police who responded at 5:45 a.m. Police said Ross failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle.
Police report Ross’s body was discovered after the driver drove on for three blocks to a well-lit parking lot and stopped to contact police.
Ross was pronounced at the scene.
