Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a SUV Friday.

Longview police report Michael Ross, 55, of Longview was walking southbound on Neiman Marcus Parkway when a SUV traveling northbound struck him.

At the time of the crash, the immediate area was dark, according to police who responded at 5:45 a.m. Police said Ross failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle.

Police report Ross’s body was discovered after the driver drove on for three blocks to a well-lit parking lot and stopped to contact police.

Ross was pronounced at the scene.

