Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County

Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two buildings caught on fire after authorities say a grass fire moved into them in the Milam area of Sabine County

The fire happened on a property off Lake Drive. According to Mike Pennington, Fire Chief of Shamrock Shores Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started out as a grass fire and they believe someone was burning in the area.

Pennington says the fire moved and caught the buildings on fire. Pennington said the buildings damaged were a workshop and a storage building.

The fire is contained at this time. One of the buildings was destroyed while the other suffered damage from the fire.

Authorities say this is the seventh fire since Friday in Sabine County.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

Latest News

Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Fire at Lufkin apartment complex
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
A structure fire at an apartment complex in Lufkin is causing traffic delays.
Traffic alert: Structure fire causes delays on Old Union Road in Lufkin
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle