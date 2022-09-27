Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gladewater man who confessed child molestation to wife gets life

Jail bars in a prison
Jail bars in a prison(piqsels)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gladewater man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Jonathan Blake Parker, 38, was sentenced to life in prison as part of a plea bargain agreement with the State of Texas. The State dismissed other counts for the same offense in return for the defendant pleading guilty, being sentenced to life, and waiving all appeals, according to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office.

The assault was reported to Upshur County deputies on February 15, 2020. They responded to a call of a suicidal man, Parker, who said he was going to kill himself after confessing to his wife that he had been molesting a child for three years.

Parker was arrested and taken to the Upshur County Jail. After his arrest, he admitted to them that he had been sexually abusing the victim for multiple years, the district attorney’s office said.

