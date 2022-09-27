Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

General partner recounts damage to Q & Brew restaurant in Canton after fire

The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. General Partner, Jack Woodward, said they became aware of
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - One day after a fire tore through a restaurant in Canton, staff are beginning to assess the damage.

The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. General Partner, Jack Woodward, said they became aware of smoke coming out of the roof of the building a little bit after 5 p.m. Woodward said the fire department responded and fought the fire for around a hour and a half.

“Just shock, we have a lot of new things coming up, especially for the First Monday weekend and this couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Woodward said.

Woodward said the restaurant is closed on Mondays, so nobody was there when the fire broke out.

“We were blessed that there was nobody injured in the events,” he said.

As far as the damage, Woodward broke down what they are dealing with.

“A lot of smoke damage, part of our roof missing in the back where the actual fire was, we haven’t really assessed everything yet, we just know there is a lot of smoke damage to deal with,” he said.

Woodward said depending on insurance and how everything works out, he sees them reopening in 4-6 months.

RELATED: Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. (Video...
Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Update: Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies counterfeiting suspect
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

Latest News

Longview police release name, details on man found dead on top of vehicle
Boil water notice rescinded for Henderson County
General partner recounts damage to Q & Brew restaurant in Canton
General partner recounts damage to Q & Brew restaurant in Canton after fire
Taz Marshall Whittemore
Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest in Smith County car thefts