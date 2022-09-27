General partner recounts damage to Q & Brew restaurant in Canton after fire

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - One day after a fire tore through a restaurant in Canton, staff are beginning to assess the damage.

The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. General Partner, Jack Woodward, said they became aware of smoke coming out of the roof of the building a little bit after 5 p.m. Woodward said the fire department responded and fought the fire for around a hour and a half.

“Just shock, we have a lot of new things coming up, especially for the First Monday weekend and this couldn’t have come at a worse time,” Woodward said.

Woodward said the restaurant is closed on Mondays, so nobody was there when the fire broke out.

“We were blessed that there was nobody injured in the events,” he said.

As far as the damage, Woodward broke down what they are dealing with.

“A lot of smoke damage, part of our roof missing in the back where the actual fire was, we haven’t really assessed everything yet, we just know there is a lot of smoke damage to deal with,” he said.

Woodward said depending on insurance and how everything works out, he sees them reopening in 4-6 months.

