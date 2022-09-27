Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Good Lookin’ Forecast Through The Weekend...Still, No Rain.
No big changes...Cool mornings, mild/warm afternoons and plenty of sunshine.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Absolutely beautiful weather is expected through the upcoming weekend. Cool mornings, in the 50s and mild to warm afternoons, in the 80s. Unfortunately, no rain is forecast for at least the next 7 days, and we are starting to need something. The ground is getting dry, and I am afraid that we may see more burn bans popping up in East Texas unless some rain falls. Wind should generally be out of the NE through Sunday at 5-15 mph or so with fairly calm winds expected overnight hours. Major Hurricane Ian is heading for the SW-Western sections of the state of Florida and is now expected to move inland between Ft. Meyers and Tampa, sometime late tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon or early evening just south of Sarasota. Major damage and significant flooding are both likely near the center of Hurricane Ian. Rainfall totals with Ian are expected to be in the 10″-15″ range over central Florida and winds could be well over 100 mph for several hours. Prayers for Florida!! Have a great Tuesday.

