Center makes debut in Red Zone Top 10

CENTER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Halfway through the season and multiple East Texas schools are showing their preseason rankings were no joke. Longview, Carthage and Timpson have all proven why they are the teams to beat in their classifications as top-ranked teams. Gilmer and Mount Vernon are no jokes. You also have some surprises like Center who made their debut this week in the state wide rankings and the Top 10.

1. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: 21-13 win over Lancaster| Next game vs Forney on 10/7)

Longview is in the driver seat for a district title. The Lobos will rest up on their bye week and get ready for the second half of their season.

2. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 5-0 | Last game: 56-7 win over Bullard | Next game @ Brownsboro)

Carthage started off district with another lopsided win. The Bulldogs will continue to navigate their new district with a trip to Brownsboro.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record:5-0 | Last Game: 67-6 win over Grapeland | Next game @ San Augstine)

Timpson overcame a flurry of penalties to run away from Grapeland in their annual homecoming game. The team will head south to San Augustine to take on an upset-minded Wolves team.

See highlights from Timpson’s Week 5 win.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 4-0 | Last Game: Bye for week 5| Next game at Pleasant Grove on 10/7)

Gilmer is resting up for their tough district opener next week against Pleasant Grove.

5. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record 5-0| Last game: 52-25 win over Mineola | Next game vs Bonham)

The scoreboard did not show how much Mout Vernon was tested Friday night. The Tigers were able to pull away late to remain the top 3A team in the region.

Week 5: Mount Vernon at Mineola

6. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 6 | Record: 5-0 | Last game: 48-32 win over Lone Oak | Next game @ Tenaha on 10/7)

Carlisle has remained perfect on the season so far as they enter their bye week. They will prepare for a Tenaha team that is hard to beat on the road.

7. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 4-1| Last game: 53-6 win over Warren | Next game vs Anderson-Shiro)

Newton opened up district with a big win showing how tough the Eagles can be in district play.

8. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 5 | Record: 4-1| Last game: 63-0 win over Kemp | Next game @ Fairfield)

Malakoff picked up their first shutout of the year with a big win over Kemp. The Tigers are looking for another big win this week.

9. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: 8 | Record: 5-0| Last game: 73-13 win over Rains | Next game @ Commerce)

Winnsboro kept the scoreboard crew busy last week in their double-digit win over Rains.

10. Center Roughriders (4A DII State Rank: 10 | Record:4-1 | Last Game: 52-0 win over Canton| Next game @ Rusk)

Center makes their debut in the Red Zone Top 10 after some solid early season wins. The Roughriders could be looking to play spoiler in a district with Carthage as the favorite.

