Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Canton barbecue restaurant scene of massive fire Monday evening

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time. Video by Ray Bement.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant in Canton has burned on Monday night.

The Q & Brew at the Silver Spur Resort on Hwy 19, just north of Interstate 20, caught on fire Monday. Canton Fire Department said the call came in between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Canton and South Van Zandt Fire Departments are at the scene.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays. No injuries were reported as of 7:30 p.m., but the building has heavy damage. An investigator from the fire marshal’s office is at the scene.

The attached viewer video shows the extent of the fire at around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

Latest News

The restaurant is closed on Mondays; no injuries have been reported at this time.
Q & Brew Barbecue Restaurant on fire in Canton on Hwy 19 near I-20
East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
The East Texas Community Clinic (ETCC) is expanding options for low-cost health care.
East Texas medical clinic is ‘closing the gap,’ offering low-cost health care
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155