Boil water notice rescinded for Henderson County

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice for Westwood Beach water system customers has been rescinded.

Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

