Woman dumpster diving ends up in trash truck

(None)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police report a 47-year-old woman has been injured after dumpster diving and ended up with a trip in a trash truck.

Police say she started digging through a dumpster around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of West 42nd.

She told officers about 25 minutes later, a garbage truck came, picked up the dumpster and she ended up in the back of that garbage truck for two hours.

She ended up with some injuries to her head and lower back.

