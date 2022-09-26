Waco murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge after report shows his gun not the murder weapon

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man initially charged with murder pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge after a prosecutor learned last week that the pistol the defendant used in the incident was not the gun that killed the victim.

Berry Raydell Freeman, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Nov. 4, 2020, death of Bryan Johnson, who was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road.

Freeman and his attorney, Darren Obenoskey, worked out a plea deal last week with prosecutor Anthony Smith in which Freeman agreed to plead guilty to murder in exchange for a 33-year prison term. However, a ballistics report reviewed by Smith last week showed the gun seized from Freeman after his arrest was not the murder weapon.

With that revelation, Smith and Obenoskey reached a new plea bargain, with Smith agreeing to reduce the murder count, a first-degree felony, to manslaughter, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson took a gun and drugs from a friend of Freeman’s. The woman called Freeman to help her “get her stuff back,” and picked up Freeman and a friend of Freeman’s, the affidavit states.

They drove to a store at J.J. Flewellen and Calumet Avenue, which the affidavit describes as a “known hangout” for Johnson. They saw Johnson’s vehicle at the store about 7 p.m. They drove around the block and drove by the store a second time.

The affidavit alleges Freeman fired several shots from a .380 pistol, with one striking Johnson in the head. However, ballistics reports show Freeman’s .380 was not the murder weapon.

Police know the identities of the woman and the other man in the car with Freeman, however no additional arrests have been made in Johnson’s death. Even if Freeman did not fire the weapon that killed Johnson, he can be charged as a party to the incident.

Smith deferred comment about the case to McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson.

“We followed the evidence to what we deemed was a just result, and we will continue to do that in this case and other cases,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s mother, Catondra Johnson, urged Freeman in a victim impact statement Monday after Freeman was sentenced to “get your life right with God.”

“You can’t walk the streets of Waco shooting people like that,” she said. “I pray for you and I forgive you. I pray that you try to get right with the Lord.”

Johnson also reminded Freeman that his own brother, Curtis Freeman, 30, was a victim of gun violence in January when he was shot and killed at the same corner store on J.J. Flewellen Road.

Eddie Bohannon, 24, is charged with murder in Curtis Freeman’s death.

Berry Freeman must earn credit for serving at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole.

