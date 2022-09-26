Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Time Square Grand Slam has been acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group.

According to a press release, as a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy.

“We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam,” said Charba. “We are excited to introduce EVO Entertainment to Tyler. Their energy and enthusiasm will continue to build on the foundation that was laid.”

With its seven theater screens, more than 70 state-of-the-art arcade games, 22 bowling alleys, bi-level laser tag arena, virtual reality entertainment, all-ages ropes course, full restaurants, and VIP bar access, Times Square Grand Slam has long been a draw for Tyler residents. Its role in family connection, as both a place of play and of familial pride, is deeply significant to EVO’s Founder and CEO Mitch Roberts who is a fourth-generation cinema owner.

The press release said Times Square Grand Slam officially became part of EVO Entertainment Group on September 23 increasing the company’s screen count to 175 and a total of 151 bowling lanes. The acquisition of Times Square Grand Slam was done in continued partnership with Marbella Interests, the Austin-based family office of Bryan Sheffield.

In a statement to KLTV, EVO Entertainment Group said, “We are focused on learning and continuing to build upon the reputation and legacy of Times Square Grand Slam and will assess the timing for rebranding to EVO Entertainment in the future.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.