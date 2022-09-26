Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two shot dead, one wounded inside Hill County residence: sheriff’s office

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and a third person wounded.

Deputies received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 26 regarding a shooting a shooting at a residence near Carl’s Corner.

The deputies were told multiple people had been shot at the location.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies found two people dead from gunshot wounds, and a third person wounded, the sheriff’s office said.

The wounded victim was flown to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth.

“The shooter is one of the deceased,” the sheriff’s office said, “This is still a very active investigation.”

The sheriff did not release the name of the shooter, the victims, or the address of the residence where the shooting took place.

