Troup, Quitman take center stage for Red Zone Game of the Week

Quitman versus Troup
Quitman versus Troup(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone crew will be heading out to Troup on Friday night for the week 6 Red Zone Game of the Week.

The Troup Tigers, 3-1, will host the Quitman Bulldogs, 3-2. The Bulldogs lost last week to Grand Saline to open district. The Tigers had a bye week.

It has been an emotional month for the Tigers. This will be the first home game since Tiger player Cooper Reid suffered a serious head injury at a game. Troup won their only game since the injury, a 60-56 win over Paul Pewitt. Reid has undergone surgery and is recovering.

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium on Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.

