Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect

Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of a suspect who allegedly purchased a power tool with a counterfeit check.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man at purchased a Stihl pole saw for $811.86 using a counterfeit check at Broadway Powersports on Hwy 155 South near Tyler using a fake Texas driver’s license according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect left in a gray mid-sized Nissan SUV with no wheel covers and damage on the right front quarter. The suspect is described as a stocky white male, unshaven, wearing a black t-shirt and gray/black baseball cap.

If you have any information on the suspect in this case, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. Or you may call Investigator John Partlow at (903) 705-5299.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery
The intersection where the pedestrian was struck.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

Latest News

A delegation from the city of Tyler will make a diplomatic mission to its sister city, Jelenia...
City of Tyler sending delegation to sister city in Poland
When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the...
Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
Hemphill man killed in Sabine Parish crash
Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza