Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for counterfeiting suspect

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has shared photos of a suspect who allegedly purchased a power tool with a counterfeit check.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7 a man at purchased a Stihl pole saw for $811.86 using a counterfeit check at Broadway Powersports on Hwy 155 South near Tyler using a fake Texas driver’s license according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect left in a gray mid-sized Nissan SUV with no wheel covers and damage on the right front quarter. The suspect is described as a stocky white male, unshaven, wearing a black t-shirt and gray/black baseball cap.

If you have any information on the suspect in this case, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. Or you may call Investigator John Partlow at (903) 705-5299.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.