Rusk County fire departments work 3 back-to-back fires Monday

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, fires are beginning to kick up again due to dry conditions and increasing winds.

Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department have worked to put out three back-to-back fires on the south end of Rusk County on Monday, the OEM said in a post at around 2:30 p.m.

“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,” officials posted on social media.

There is not an official burn ban in Rusk County at this time. No counties in East Texas are under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. However, as always, caution should be used and conditions considered before burning. Call your local fire department with any concerns or questions.

