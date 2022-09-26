Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Rusk County fire departments work 3 back-to-back fires Monday

‘This is not a time to burn.’
“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,”...
“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,” officials posted on social media.(Rusk County OEM on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, fires are beginning to kick up again due to dry conditions and increasing winds.

Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department have worked to put out three back-to-back fires on the south end of Rusk County on Monday, the OEM said in a post at around 2:30 p.m.

“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,” officials posted on social media.

There is not an official burn ban in Rusk County at this time. No counties in East Texas are under a burn ban, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. However, as always, caution should be used and conditions considered before burning. Call your local fire department with any concerns or questions.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

Latest News

“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,”...
PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back fires in Rusk County Monday
A car crashed into a residential garage in Tyler on Monday afternoon.
Car runs into garage of Tyler house
SWEPCO
Longview SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player continues to make progress