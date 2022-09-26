Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Cooler air has finally arrived!

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  The cold front continues to push through East Texas early this morning, bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity.  Expect temperatures this morning to drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise.  Then, skies will be clear through the day with a nice breeze out of the northeast.  Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  Cooler and drier air continues to filter in through the week with another reinforcing shot of cool air arriving by Thursday.  That means temperatures stay in the 80s all week long and overnight lows begin to drop into the 50s.  It’ll be another quiet week but much cooler than last week!

