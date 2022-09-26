Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies for this afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. As mentioned yesterday, the cold front that arrived last night/yesterday afternoon would not really be noticed until today. As many of us stepped out the door this morning, temperatures were in the 60s and there was (at least to me) a noticeable chill in the air. The cold front that has pushed into our area will help keep temperatures near their seasonal normals, but also usher in drier air and a breeze.

The negative to this front is that, due to the dry air and wind, there will be a High/Very High Fire Danger today. Though most/all of East Texas is not under a burn ban, I highly encourage you to refrain from outdoor burning today due to the risk for fires easily spreading. Texas A&M Forrest Service does project the Fire Danger to decrease some tomorrow, but it will still remain High and Very High for some for the next few days. Through the end of the week, you can expect sunny skies with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s, afternoon highs in the 80s. By the weekend, we will be closing in on the 90s once again, and I do think it is possible we will see highs in the 90s early next week.

Overnight, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. As of 10AM CT today, Ian was a Cat. 1 Hurricane, 100 miles west of Grand Cayman. The NHC projects Ian will strengthen into a Cat. 4 Hurricane later this week, which would make Ian a Major Hurricane. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for portions of Cuba and Florida, a Continental US landfall still looks likely along the Florida Gulf Coast. There continue to be no direct impacts to our forecast in East Texas from Hurricane Ian. Have a great Monday.

