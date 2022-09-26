Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview SWEPCO crews prepare to head to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

SWEPCO
SWEPCO((Source: SWEPCO))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from Southwestern Electric Power Co., including crews from Longview, will be headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to a press release, the company plans to send more than 300 personnel to Florida in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The company has 106 employees and more than 200 contractors heading to Orlando to assist utility companies in restoration efforts after the hurricane makes landfall later this week.

“SWEPCO employees and contractors will be staged and ready to restore power for Florida residences and businesses once the storm passes,” said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Distribution Region Operations. “Just as other utility companies have answered our call in times of need, we’ll be ready to assist those who are impacted by this storm.”

Crews from SWEPCO’s Shreveport, Natchitoches, Texarkana and Fayetteville districts are also heading to Florida. The press release said they plan to depart Tuesday morning. SWEPCO mutual aid assistance includes plans to ensure personnel are ready to handle any potential outages in SWEPCO territory.

