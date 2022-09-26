Injured Troup football player continues to make progress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury continues to make progress at the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page.

Reid is recovering at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler following his injury on Sept. 9 during the Troup homecoming game.

Mandi Braswell’s post said he is “breathing on his own with support from ventilator.”

The website has over 4000 members praying for his recovery, inviting “others to this group who would like to pray for Cooper and his family and receive updates. We believe in the healing Power of PRAYER”.

