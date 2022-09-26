IMAGES: Poland In Focus

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - A delegation from Tyler is on a diplomatic mission to its Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra, to strengthen ties between the two communities. Face-to-face relations were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the War in Ukraine presented a new opportunity for international cooperation when Jelenia Góra opened its community to thousands of refugees.

KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling with the delegation to Poland to get a closer look at ties between the two cities and the impact of citizen diplomacy.

Click the slideshow below for more images from Poland.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

