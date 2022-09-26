Gregg County Jail taking corrective measures after being found out of state compliance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An issue found at the Gregg County Jail has caused it to be listed as out of state compliance.

An inspection was conducted by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards from Aug. 29 to 31 and found one minimum standard was violated.

“During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.

The report also gives follow-up action that is required.

“Within the next 30 days, administration will develop a plan of action to ensure that medications are being administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician and address the missing documentation observed on the Medication Administration Records.”

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken corrective measures to resolve the issue. The jail will be reinspected at a later date.

