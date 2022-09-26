Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fall heat brings East Texans to lakes

During the last week of September, with temperatures in the upper 90s near 100, East Texans are taking a little extra cooling-off time at lakes and waterways.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Some are hoping the extended summer will give them more time for water recreation.

At places like Lake Gladewater, you’d never know it was late September, as people took advantage of the unseasonably warm water.

“It feels better. It feels refreshing. It’s hot, but good,” said teenager Mia Mendoza.

Cool mornings last week had many thinking the heat was on its way out.

“Normally we’d be gathering firewood at this time,” said one lake visitor.

But, heat set in over the past week with daytime highs in the upper 90s nearing 100, causing a lot of people to wait on pulling out their fall jackets.

“It goes back and forth in Texas,” said another visitor.

John Daniel has a family with seven children. The opportunity to let the kids have a few more days of water fun could not be wasted.

“They do enjoy the beach. We come all summer long, so they get an extension this year. Usually we can’t do this in the fall,” John says.

And many say it’s what they’d rather be doing with their weekends.

“What would I normally being doing this time of year if it wasn’t for this weather? In bed watching Tik-Tok,” Mendoza says.

