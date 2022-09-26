Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas mullet champion talks about making it to finals

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches County native, Matt Rollins, joined East Texas Now to talk about being in the top 25 finalists for the USA Mullet Championships.

Rollins said he entered the contest “on a whim” but support from friends and family boosted him to the finals.

Rollins said mullet-life is something he’s grown into as a relatively new choice for him. He chose the hairstyle during the pandemic and received some giggles from his co-workers as an ICU nurse.

After the competition Rollins plans to cut and donate his mane to Wigs for Kids.

You can vote for Matt Rollins on the USA Mullet Championships Facebook page Oct. 7-11.

