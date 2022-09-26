Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage

A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan. (Source: Michigan State Police / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) – A deer was recently captured on camera leaping over a moving car in Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashcam video that shows a trooper encountering a small herd of deer crossing the road at night.

The first deer ran across the road in front of the car ahead of the trooper.

The second deer, however, made a giant leap right over the vehicle.

A third deer ran out in front of the trooper, who quickly braked.

“Reminder: If deer cross your path - apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” the state police tweeted alongside the video.

The agency said deer crossings increase in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

Latest News

Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam acquired by Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) scowls on the bench after an offensive turnover...
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead
Chicago police respond to a shooting near the CPD Homan Square facility Monday, Sept. 26,...
1 shot, officer hurt in Chicago police facility incident
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden obtains Russian citizenship