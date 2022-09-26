Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Bullard issues boil water notice for certain residents

Boil water notice
Boil water notice(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Bullard has issued a boil water notice for some of its residents.

Residents who live in houses from 1st to 3rd Street and from Ralson down to Rather should boil all water intended for personal consumption.

Personal consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

