TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler.

The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday.

According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.

A car crashed into a residential garage in Tyler on Monday afternoon. (KLTV)

The homeowner said nobody was injured, but some damage was done to the structure.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.