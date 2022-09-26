Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County Parks Department proposes new building for Cassels-Boykin Park

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Parks Department will make a proposal to the commissioners court that a building be constructed at Cassels-Boykin County Park.

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. The building is to be used for office space and storage.

