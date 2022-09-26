Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo Police: Caprock student arrested for bringing gun to school

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police has arrested a Caprock student after finding a gun in his possession this morning.

According to officials, police received information about a student being on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun.

Amarillo Police Department School Resource Officers and Caprock High School staff found and detained the 15-year-old student.

Officials then found the weapon in his possession.

The student was arrested and will be booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.

