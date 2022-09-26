Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another.

Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend.

On Friday about 7:10 p.m., police were called to the area of Northwest 3rd and Independence Street on a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two females with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Karlee Messer, 29, later died from her injuries.

APD Homicide detectives discovered the two suspects had shot the two victims during a robbery.

Friday night, police found and arrested Brewer on a murder warrant at a home in the area of Jennie Avenue and Royal Road.

On Saturday, police arrested Ulloa on a murder warrant at a home in the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and South Nelson Street.

Police also found numerous firearms at the home Ulloa was at.

While Ulloa was in custody, officers recognized him as a suspect in a shooting that had happened at a business near Southeast 10th Avenue and Grand Street earlier in the shift.

Police said he had walked into the store, shot the clerk, left, and then came back to shooting the clerk again.

The clerk was not injured.

Police took Ulloa into custody on a murder warrant and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Both men were booked into the Potter County jail.

APD Homicide and Violent Crimes units are investigating the two cases.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

