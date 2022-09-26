Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

(Texas DPS)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a Nissan 370Z traveling north, DPS stated.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Darrell T. Lewis, 21, of Tyler, was transported to Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Eric C. Eitel, 53, of Big Sandy, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say

Latest News

East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on the country music charts as a featured artist in...
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
The East Texas Community Clinic (ETCC) is expanding options for low-cost health care.
East Texas medical clinic is ‘closing the gap,’ offering low-cost health care
“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,”...
Rusk County fire departments work 3 back-to-back fires Monday
“With the wind and low relative humidity, this is not a time to burn. Please, NO burning,”...
PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to 3 back-to-back fires in Rusk County Monday