1 dead, 1 injured in crash on SH 155

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash between two vehicles took place on Sept. 24 at about 2:30 a.m. just north of Winona, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on SH 155 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a Nissan 370Z traveling north, DPS stated.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Darrell T. Lewis, 21, of Tyler, was transported to Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, Eric C. Eitel, 53, of Big Sandy, was pronounced dead on the scene.

