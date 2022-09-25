Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning on Sunday in Tyler.

Smoke could be seen coming from a a building nearby the ‘Off Gentry Car Wash and Detail’ off east Gentry parkway and Normandy avenue. As many as a dozen Tyler firefighters were inspecting the building.

The right two lanes of Gentry parkway were blocked until at least 4:00 this morning but have since reopened. We expect to learn more about whether anyone was inside the building and what caused the fire.

