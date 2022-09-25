Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunday starts off mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s, much like the last week or so, we will warm into the 90s this afternoon. Heading into the late morning hours, cloud cover will increase a bit, and we will be looking at partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Our highly anticipated cold front will begin pushing into the area around lunchtime today but will not do much to curb temperatures from reaching the 90s. The front will bring a chance for showers and thundershowers though. I would not expect much rain, or widespread rain, but a few scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder look possible.

This evening, winds will have shifted to be out of the north, and temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight. There is a low chance for a shower or two in southern counties Monday morning, but most will stay dry. For the afternoon, expect highs to only reach the upper 80s on Monday. This will begin a five or so day long period of temperatures sitting relatively close to the seasonal normal, which is 86 degrees for today. By the end of next weekend, early next week, it does appear we could see a return to the 90s temperature wise, but right now I do not anticipate mid and upper 90s. It looks like we would be flirting with the low 90s, while many stay in the upper 80s. Those details should be more clear by the middle of next week.

Also want to give a quick update on Tropical Storm Ian, which was 320 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman as of 7AM CT. Ian is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane tonight, eventually strengthening into a Category 4 by Tuesday. The NHC still expects a landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast late next week, but there is still a widespread in exactly where.

