One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa

Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.
Law enforcement on the scene of a shooting at Music City Mall Odessa.(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez and Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say that the shooting initially started as a fight in the mall parking lot.

OPD units are on scene in the parking lot near the Burlington department store.

No other information was released by Odessa Police.

Music City Mall posted a statement on Facebook:

Odessa Police are on scene at Music City Mall after an incident earlier today. We are aware of the situation and police have secured the area. There is no active threat, but please avoid the vicinity if possible and allow officers to do their job.

Music City Mall

CBS7 will keep you updated as we learn more.

