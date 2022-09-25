Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
One person was shot multiple times, police say
By Julian Esparza
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station.

Police say the shooting happened intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 this afternoon.

Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who was transported to a hospital by the Marshall Fire Department.

This investigation is in the early stages, but police say there is no continuing threat to the community as a result of this incident.

