Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth.

An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11 p.m. — one of them with a long gun — and demanded money from the two employees on duty at the time. One of the employees was reportedly struck with the gun and shot in the leg.

The wounded employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, conscious and alert. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt. They fled the store in an unknown direction, and it is unknown if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.

