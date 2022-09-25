Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lufkin Pizza Hut employee shot in apparent robbery

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.
The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Pizza Hut employee was wounded in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday night according to the City of Lufkin Communications Director, Jessica Pebsworth.

An email from Pebsworth said two men described as skinny black males wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Drive restaurant around 11 p.m. — one of them with a long gun — and demanded money from the two employees on duty at the time. One of the employees was reportedly struck with the gun and shot in the leg.

The wounded employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, conscious and alert. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspects did not get any money in the robbery attempt. They fled the store in an unknown direction, and it is unknown if they were on foot or in a vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
The intersection where the pedestrian was struck.
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water notice issued for some Henderson County residents
Smith County man dies in motorcycle crash, 1 injured
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station

Latest News

Ellen Trout Zoo’s four stated goals of conservation, research, education and recreation were...
Ellen Trout Zoo aims to educate public with Endangered Species Extravaganza 10pm
Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning Sunday off...
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
Chapel Hill FFA prepared for this competition for 24 months.
Chapel Hill FFA students win Herdsman award for 2nd year in a row