Lindale Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside.
When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside.(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A mobile home caught fire Sunday evening on CR 4114 north of Lindale, but there were no injuries according to Lindale Fire Chief Yeakley.

When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the front and back of the structure, but the occupant was already outside, Yeakley said.

Although fire crews from Lindale, Dixie, Mineola, Red Springs and Van were originally called, the Lindale Fire Department was able to put out the fire efficiently and the other units were called off.

The homeowner was checked by EMS and found to have no injuries.

The Smith County Fire Marshal is en route to the scene and will handle further investigation.

