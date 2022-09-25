Crews respond to fire at Lufkin apartments
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A fire broke out at the Stephens Court Apartments overnight, according to the Lufkin Police.
A call came in about the fire at 12:37 a.m. on Sunday. The police have said it started in a ground floor apartment, then spread upstairs through the roof. Apartments two through 14 were affected.
The Red Cross responded and provided assistance to those displaced.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
