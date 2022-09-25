Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania

A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
West Mifflin, Pa. (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.

Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.

The man was treated and released and the two youths are listed as stable.

Authorities say an argument between two groups of teenagers prompted the shooting by a suspect described as a male wearing a mask and black hoodie.

Kennywood was celebrating the first night of its Phantom Fall Fest, scheduled to run through Oct. 16.

