WebXtra: National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon.   

For 50 years the day has celebrated the integral part that hunting and fishing have played in the bonding of families and conservation of natural resources through licensing. For sportsmen and outfitters, it’s become a big part of Texas’ heritage, and a generational tradition. Outfitters like Academy Sports in Tyler find that a lot more families are taking to the outdoors. Academy Manager Randy Smiley talks about the benefits of whole families getting involved.

