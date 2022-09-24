Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Old Jacksonville and Rice Road
Old Jacksonville and Rice Road(kltv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police are currently working a traffic blockage at Old Jacksonville and Rice Rd. A semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking the north bound lanes on Old Jacksonville and the south bound turn lane on Rice rd.

Police say, apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed.

This operation is estimated to take several hours. Please avoid this area and find alternate routes.

