Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

A suburban Chicago high school community deals with tragedy after a deadly family shooting and fire. (WLS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe Gomez, 22-year-old Briana Rodriguez and 20-year-old Emilio Rodriguez.

Autopsies were expected Saturday.

Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three victims outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

