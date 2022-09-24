Kitchen Pickin’: Pyrex bowl talk leads to marriage advice

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff Awtrey shows off an assortment of bowls and Mama Steph celebrates 32 years of marriage. Happy anniversary!

Mickey Mouse travel mug

Jeff: This isn’t a major find, just something cool looking. It’s a cup from Disney Parks. I watch anything Disney-related and will snatch it up if it’s in good condition.

Steph: For as inexpensively as you picked this up, it’s a great deal. It’s a great color, it’s insulated, and it looks brand new; plus, you can’t go wrong with Disney collectibles!

Pfaltzgraff bowl

Jeff: Like I said before, if it’s made in the USA, it’s worth taking a look at. I got two small bowls and two cereal bowls at this sale. I’m really becoming quite the sucker for glassware! According to the Pfaltzgraff website, this company was established in 1811. They had their own store called Pottery Hill. In the 1970s, they started selling in department stores. They’ve been selling exclusively online since 2009.

Steph: I like Pfaltzgraff stoneware. It’s sturdy, beautiful, and practical. I kind of wish I had registered for one of their patterns (or a Dansk pattern) instead of the fancy Noritake china I got for my wedding 32 years ago, as beautiful as it is.

Tupperware parfait dishes

Jeff: Tupperware has found its way into our segment every week so far. I thought this was for sundaes but Steph said they’re for parfaits. Well, of course I should’ve seen that considering it has a lid. This is number 754-25. Steph nailed it again with the color: smoky gray. What’s cool is these snap apart from the base. I bet that makes them easier to clean and store.

Steph: Definitely a nice gray, and it’s perfect that it comes apart for cleaning and storage. I’m sold on the idea of taking these on a picnic!

Purple Pyrex bowls

Jeff: We always check out Pyrex brand but the colorful stuff is especially popular. We got two sets over the weekend from a sweet lady. One was a set of four mixing bowls and the other was a set of four ribbed bowls you see pictured above.

Steph: The ribbed storage bowls are so useful. The lids are plastic, so they don’t tend to last as long as the glass bowls, so I’ve had to find replacements for them on Ebay for my clear set. This amethyst set you’ve found is beautiful! Great find. The Pyrex mixing bowls are lovely and so useful, too. Pyrex is such a great staple in every kitchen.

My clear set was a wedding gift, and our 32nd anniversary was this week! Devyn asked for some marriage advice for young folks, and really all I came up with is just don’t sweat the small stuff. If you spend your time mad or offended over every little thing your partner does wrong, you’ll be miserable (and so will they.) Find solutions instead of griping about things. And remember to laugh and have fun together! Life is too short not to.

Pampered Chef utensil holder

Jeff: This was my favorite kitchen find of the weekend and I found it all by myself. I thought at first this was called a lazy Susan, but it’s a revolving bamboo utensil holder.

Steph: Yes, this is pretty great. It’s solidly built and will keep lasting for a lot of years, I bet. Looks like bamboo, but I can’t tell if it’s actual bamboo or another wood covered with a bamboo print. It’s so nice! People can use these for lots of purposes besides utensils, like art supplies, school supplies, makeup brushes, etc. Handy!

