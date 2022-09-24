Jarvis Christian University dedicates soccer field to former student

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A dedication was held today at an East Texas university in honor of a former student who lost his life in a senseless act.

At a ceremony in Hawkins, Jarvis Christian University renamed and dedicated its soccer field to alumnus Wendon Blair.

Blair was the 2018 valedictorian at Jarvis, a student leader and soccer star. In 2021, he was murdered in North Texas.

Jarvis staff and Blair’s family gathered to remember an excellent student who had a bright future ahead of him.

“Professors who taught him, and the coaches who coached him, he brought character, he brought commitment, dedication and just a wonderful human being,” said Jarvis Christian University President Dr. Lester Newman.

Blair was the first soccer player to be recruited when Jarvis launched the men’s soccer program in 2014.

