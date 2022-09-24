Tyler Gold Run raises awareness, funds for childhood cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans went running for the eighth year at Saturday’s Tyler Gold Run.

All proceeds made from the event will go towards helping pediatric cancer survivors, those who are currently undergoing cancer treatments, and their families.

Heather Rucker organized the first 5k race along with two other moms in 2015, while her seven-month-old son was in the hospital battling cancer.

“September is childhood cancer awareness month and not a lot of people know that,” Rucker said. “And the ribbon color is gold and that’s why we’re the Gold Network.”

Over the last eight years, they have raised over $300,000 for pediatric families and cancer research.

“Our goal is to connect pediatric cancer families with one another and provide support to them financially and emotionally. We also raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer,” Rucker said.

